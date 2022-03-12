Energy crisis: An expansion of the electricity and natural gas subsidies to be announced

The Greek Minister of Environment and Energy, Μr Kostas Skrekas, is proceeding with a slight expansion of the consumption bands for electricity subsidies and for March, resulting in a corresponding adjustment of the amount of the subsidy.

In particular, according to a letter addressed by the Minister of Environment and Energy, Mr Kostas Skrekas, to suppliers, the subsidies that continue in March for the seventh consecutive month are as follows:

-For household consumers with variable tariffs and for the first dwelling, the subsidy is 150 euros per megawatt hour for the first 155 kilowatt hours of monthly consumption (compared to 150 kwh in February) and for consumption from 156 to 310 kwh (from 300 kwh), the subsidy is 110 euros per megawatt hour. This brings the total subsidy to 40.03 euros.

-For the Social Residential Tariff the subsidy remains at 170 euros per megawatt hour for the first 310 kilowatt hours (instead of 300) without the condition of the first residence.

-For business consumers, with variable electricity supply tariffs, regardless of voltage, the subsidy remains at 65 euros/MWh for all monthly consumption.

For natural gas the state subsidy in March remains at 20 euros per thermal megawatt hour for all consumers (residential and non-residential, except electricity producers).

Extension of subsidy in April

According to the latest information, electricity and gas subsidies are being extended in April.

The discount will concern the first 300 kilowatt hours per month.

The discount will be reflected in the bill of discharge, while no income or asset criteria will apply.

Only the 1st residence will be subsidised, not the 2nd or student residence, and further support from the EU is expected.

Similarly, an extension of the subsidy for natural gas is expected, as well.