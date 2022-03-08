Greek PM to meet Turkey’s President on 13 March in Istanbul

The Prime Minister will be in Istanbul where he will also meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch.
On March 13, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, according to government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou.

Mr. Economou underlined that the Prime Minister will be in Istanbul on March 13, where he will meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch and then have lunch with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As Mr. Economou mentioned, Greece is always open to dialogue with Turkey.

The meeting between the two leaders was initially announced yesterday by Turkish media.

The meeting will focus on the situation on the war fronts in Ukraine.

Both Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have called for a ceasefire.

