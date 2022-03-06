Greek foreign ministry denounces Moscow’s attack on government, asks Kyiv to help evacuate Mariupol consul general

By George Gilson

The Greek foreign ministry has denounced as «unacceptable» the full frontal attack unleashed on the Greek government over its alignment with its EU and NATO partners in a statement issued today by Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

“Greece’s foreign policy is a principled one and diachronically is based on full respect for international law. Greece jointly decides and is bound by decisions taken by international organisations of which it is a member, such as the EU and NATO, among others,” said Greek foreign ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou late this evening, in response to a journalist’s question.

“The main concern of our country is to convey the truth, based on corroborated and indisputable evidence. Any effort, from wherever it may derive, to disseminate fake news and disinformation, in an effort to disorient public opinion, is to be condemned,” he said.

“The recent statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, as well as the posts of the Russian embassy in Athens, are, unfortunately, unacceptable. They befit neither diplomatic practice nor the historical ties that unite the peoples of Greece and Russia. Greece would hope for the preservation of these historical ties and for the behaviour of Russia to move in that direction,” he concluded.

Zakharova lashes out at Greece

“We have paid attention to the unprecedented campaign unleashed in Greece to defame Russia’s policy. Top officials in Athens have allowed themselves to express crude charges against our country and its leadership, literally competing with their ideological kin in this. They hypocritically speak of an ‘unprovoked attack’ on Ukraine and of a ‘massive invasion for the first time since WWII’, etc.”, Russian foreign ministry spokespersom Maria Zakharova said in a statement today, in which she blasted the EU and the US.

Bilateral relations in tatters

“Bilateral relations are being purposely destroyed and unfortunately, Greece is no exception. Athens fervently supports EU sanctions [against Russia]. They attribute to us a supposed “energy blackmail” and declare they want to as soon as possible become independent of Russian natural gas, the constant procurement of which for decades has been a stabilising factor in the national energy sector,” Zakharova said in the statement, posted to day on the official “Russian Embassy in Greece” Facebook account.

“With the collective directive of Brussels, the Greek skies have been closed to Russian airline companies. An order was issued to suspend all cultural cooperation and the termination of joint dedication years [2021, for example, was Russian-Greek Year of History]. There have been calls for a complete halt of all manner of cooperation. Essentially, for the sake of unclear and doubtful objectives, Greece’s leadership is prepared to annul our common historical heritage, which until just yesterday it [Athens] characterised as a natural advantage in its cooperation with Russia.”

‘Time will tell’

“Time will put everything in its place [perspective] and demonstrate who was right – at the critical moment – and who displayed a lack of vision and made the wrong choice. We believe that the age-old bonds that link the peoples of Russia and Greece will endure these trials as well,” she said.

The first diplomatic shot

On 27 February, the Russian Embassy in Athens had issued a statement that was widely criticised for its blunt call for Athens to “come to its senses”, after 10 ethnic Greeks were killed in the surrounding area of Mariupol, where the nearly 100,000-strong ethnic Greek community has been centred for centuries, in Russian attacks, as Athens maintained, citing intelligence.

“We call on all those who hastily accused Russia (as always), to come to their senses, assume their responsibilities, cease anti-Russian propaganda, and display calm sobriety, and seriousness,” the embassy stated.”

The same day, the Russia’s ambassador to Athens, Andrey Maslov, was summoned to the foreign ministry and handed a note verbale on the killing of the ethnic Greeks.

Assurances in Dendias-Putin talks?

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias held talks on 18 February with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow, where he was assured, contrary to all international intelligence sources, that Moscow would not invade Ukraine.

It is unclear what, if any, assurances Dendias obtained regarding the security of the large Greek community of Mariupol or regarding their safe evacuation through a humanitarian corridor.

On 2 March, a convoy of over 80 individuals – including Greek war reporters and crews, consular employees, women, and children – and about two dozen automobiles, were shot at by Russian troops, which also trained tank barrels at the convoy, without firing, according to Greek reporters in the convoy.

Moscow has attributed the killing of the Greeks to the Azov Brigrade, which is incorporated in the Ukrainian Army, but which insists is a neo-Nazi formation that has along with other groups committed “genocide” against Russians in Ukraine.

Embassy warning to Russian citizens in Greece

On 4 March, the Russian embassy called on its citizens in Greece to “be vigilant and take necessary protective measure”, suggesting a supposed threat to their safety.

There have been no press or Russian embassy reports that any Russian national has been attacked or harassed in Greece.

“In the framework of unprecedented rhetoric from Greek officials and the propaganda campaign unleashed by local media against our country, there are dangers to the security of Russian citizens in Greece, mainly tourists. We urge you to be vigilant and take necessary protective measures, avoid unnecessary movement, and immediately contact Greek law enforcement authorities regarding possible threats, provocations and actions,” the embassy stated.

Evacuating Greek Consul General in Mariupol

Given Moscow’s duplicitous stance, Athens is now pinning its hopes on Kyiv for the safe evacuation of its consul general, Georgios Kortzis, who was still holed up in Mariupol.

The Greek foreign ministry posted a tweet at 3:52pm today asking Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulena to ensure the safe evacuation of Greece’s consul general.

“FM @NikosDendias contacted #Ukraine counterpart @DmytroKuleba requesting the Ukrainian authorities’ assistance in ensuring the safety of the 🇬🇷 Consul General in #Maiupol and in opening humanitarian corridor for evacuation,” the tweet read.