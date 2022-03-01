EODY: 52 COVID-19 deaths, over 17,000 new infections in 24 hours, 408 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 52 COVID-19 deaths and 17,176 infections (45 detected at points of entry into the country) confirmed in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 25,914 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or over.

A total of 2.44mn infections (49.5 percent men) have been recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic, a daily increase of 0.7 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 258 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,007 have been traced to a previously recorded infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 408 intubated COVID-19 patients (64.2 percent men), with a median age of 67-years-old, and 89.7 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 71 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 29 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,274 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 299 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 7.2 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 303 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.