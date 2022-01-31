The strength of the merchant fleet increased by 0.3%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced data on the Greek Merchant Fleet (for vessels of 100 GRT1) for November 2021. Particularly:

The Greek Merchant Fleet increased by 0.3% in November 2021 compared with November 2020. A decrease of 2.6%

was recorded in November 2020 compared with November 2019 (Table 1).

The gross tonnage of the Greek Merchant Fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 2.8% in

November 2021 compared with November 2020. A decrease of 5.9% was recorded in November 2020 compared

with November 2019 (Table 1).

According to ELSTAT data, the Greek merchant fleet numbered in November 2021 1,834, of which 728 passengers, 449 tankers, 391 freighters and 266 ships of other categories.