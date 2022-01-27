EODY: 112 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 20,000 new infections in 24 hours, 633 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 112 COVID-19 deaths and 19,712 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic 23,083 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or over.

Of newly confirmed infections (a daily rise of 1.1 percent), 70 were detected at points of entry into the country.

For the last seven days, 380 infections are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,113 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1.87mn infections have been confirmed in Greece, 49.8 percent men.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 633 intubated COVID-19 patients (60 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 83.6 percent have an underlying medical condition and or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 79.6 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 20.4 percent are completely unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,004 patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 415 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 5.06 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 449 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.