EODY: 98 COVID-19 deaths, over 17,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 653 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 98 COVID-19 deaths and 17,409 new infections (a daily rise of 1.1 percent) 55 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 22,852 have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or over.

A total of 1.83mn COVID-19 infections (49.8 percent men) have been confirmed in Greece since the start of the pandemic.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 401 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,750 have been traced to a previous infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 653 intubated COVID patients (59.3 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 83 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or over.

Of intubated patients, 80.4 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 19.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 432 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 7.1 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 484 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years old, and the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.