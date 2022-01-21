EODY: 108 COVID-19 deaths, 20,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 679 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 108 COVID-19 deaths, 20,507 newly infections (a daily rise of 1.2 percent, and 59 detected at ports of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

There has been a gradual rise in the number of deaths and intubations.

A total of 1.76mn infections have been confirmed in Greece since the start of the pandemic, 50 percent men

With the newly recorded deaths, 22, 476 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 433 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,643 were traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 679 intubated COVID-19 patients (59.2 percent men), with a median age of 66-years old, and 81.3 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 80.7 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 19.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,964 patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 467 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 7.7 percent), while for the last seven days the average daily number of hospital admissions is 512 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died is 78-years-old.