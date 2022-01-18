EODY: 106 COVID-19 deaths, over 23,000 new infections in 24 hours, 673 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today released data indicating a continuing rise in COVID-19 deaths (106 patients) and 23,340 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours (53 detected at points of entry into the country).

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 1.7mn confirmed infections in Greece (a 1.4 percentage point daily rise), of which 50 percent are men.

With today’s 106 deaths, a total 22,197 COVID-19 patients – 95 percent of whom had an underlying medical condition and or were age 70 or older – have died in Greece.

Based on infections confirmed over the last seven days, 443 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,214 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 673 intubated COVID patients (58.5 percent men), with a median age of 65-years-old, and 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 81.4 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 18.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,916 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 475 COVID patients were admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 0.64 percentage points), and for the last seven days the average number of daily admissions is 552.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.