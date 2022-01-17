Curtains for solidarity contribution fees

The planning concerns 2023, as a government official stated today
The government plans to completely abolish the solidarity contribution for all taxpayers in 2023, as a government official stated today. The goal, he said, is to abolish the solidarity contribution next year for both civil servants and retirees. The solidarity contribution remains frozen in 2022 for private sector incomes.

Specifically, the following are exempted:

– Wages, salaries, allowances and benefits in kind as well as any other kind of remuneration paid regularly to a private sector employee who is employed in a dependent employment relationship. In this case are also included the fees received monthly by the employees with service contracts and issuing service invoices from “blocks”. Occasionally employed in the private sector are also included.

– The net profit from the individual exercise of a commercial enterprise, service enterprise or liberal profession.

– The net profits from the individual exercise of agricultural activity.

– The collected real estate rents.

– Dividends.

– Interest on repos / reverse repos bank deposits

– Royalties.

