EODY: 80 COVID-19 deaths, over 30,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 640 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 80 COVID-19 deaths, and 32,694 newly confirmed cases (63 detected at points of entry into the country).

There have been 1.57mn confirmed COVID-19 infections in Greece, 50 percent men, since the start of the pandemic (a daily rise of 2.1 percent)

A total of 21,559 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, 95 percent of whom had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or over.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 624 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,952 were traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 640 intubated COVID-19 patients (59 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old, and 80 percent of them have an underlying medical condition and or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 84 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, and just 16 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,844 COVID-19 patients have been released from ICUs.

There were 497 hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours (a daily decline of 7.28 percent).

The daily average number of COVID admissions for the last seven days is 576 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years old.