Experts, government review extension, revision of public health measures

The government and the National Committee on COVID-19 are reviewing the prospect of extending beyond 17 January temporary public health restrictions announced in late December.

Government spokesman Yannis Economou said today that the government is awaiting the recommendations of the Committee, which will meet on 12 December.

Sources say that the Committee will discuss loosening public health measures at restaurants and athletics stadiums.

The options

SKAI television has reported that the Committee is considering loosening restrictions in two phases.

The first is raising the maximum number of spectators at stadiums so that over 1,000 people (vaccinated or will a COVID illness certificate) can watch the games.

Secondly, the Committee will consider revoking the ban on playing music at restaurant and entertainment venues, but with all customers seated and a midnight curfew.

Experts tomorrow will hold a first, informal meeting on all these issues, and some members of the Committee propose extending current restrictions to 23 January.

Public Health Measures currently in effect:

Restaurants and entertainment venues close at midnight without music, with up to six customers per table, not standing, and with distancing between tables.

There is also a ban on holding parties in public or private spaces so as avoid entertainment simply being moved to a different venue.

The wearing of FFP2/K95 masks, or a double surgical mask, is compulsory in supermarkets, in mass transit, in situations of crowding, and for restaurant workers.

Up to 50 percent of the private sector work force will do tele-work with a rolling schedule, according to the capabilities of each service.

A COVID-19 PCR test conducted no more than 48 hours earlier is compulsory in order to visit an old age home or hospital, while entry will be banned for medical visitors (pharma company reps etc.).

Athletics stadiums can operate at only 10 percent of capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 spectators. If measures are not enforced, matches will be held with no spectators in the stadium.