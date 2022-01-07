EODY: 78 COVID-19 deaths, over 29,000 infections, 632 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 29,334 new COVID-19 infections (87 detected at points of entry into the country) and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic in Greece there have been 1.45mn infections (50 percent men) confirmed, (a daily increase of 2.1 percent).

With the the 78 patients who died in the last 24 hours, there have been 21,263 COVID-19 deaths in Greece, 95 percent of which were patients with an underlying medical condition and or age 70 or older.

Of cases confirmed over the last seven days, 447 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,610 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 632 intubated patients (58 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old.

Of intubated patients, 79.6 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older, while 85 percent are vaccinated or only partly vaccinated, and only 14.37 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,808 COVID patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 612 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 3.2 percentage points). The seven-day daily average of admissions is 511 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died is 78-years-old.