EODY: Omicron variant rages with over 35,000 new infections in 24 hours, 72 deaths, 636 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced a record number of COVID-19 infections, 35,580, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant has become predominant, and 72 deaths

Of the new infections (a daily rise of 3.1 percent), 32 were detected at points of entry into the country.

The total number of confirmed cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic is 1,170,293 (50.4 percent men).

Of the infections confirmed over the last seven days, 217 are believed to be linked to travel abroad and 1,410 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Since the start of the pandemic, 20,708 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, 60 percent men, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

The number of intubated patients is 636 (60 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old, and 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 85 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 15 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,751 patients have been released from ICUs.

There were 421 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours (a daily rise of 1.94 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions of COVID patients is 346.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 37-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.