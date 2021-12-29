EODY: COVID infections skyrocket to 28,828, 72 deaths in 24 hours, hospital admissions soar

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 28,828 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections (compared to 21,697 yesterday and 7,665 on 24 December) and 72 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infections, 19 were detected at points of entry into the country, and the total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in Greece is 1,134, 713 (a daily rise of 2.6 percent).

With today’s 72 deaths, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic is 20,636, and 95 percent of them had an underlying medical condition or were age 70 or older.

Of the cases confirmed over the last seven days, 215 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,488 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

The nationwide 𝑅𝑡 based on infections is estimated at 1.27

Intubated patients, hospital admissions soar

The number of intubated patients is currently 620 (60.6 percent men), with a median age of 63-years-old, and 80.2 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 85.3 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while only 14.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,745 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

There were 413 COVID patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (a daily rise of 21.47 percent). For the last week the average number of daily hospital admissions was 330 patients.

The mean age of people with newly confirmed infections was 37-years-old, while the mean age of those who died was 78-years-old.