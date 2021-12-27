EODY: Record of over 9,000 new COVID infections, 66 dead in last 24 hours, 629 intubated

A medic tends to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, October 15, 2021. Picture taken October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 66 COVID-19 deaths and a whopping 9,284 newly confirmed infections (a daily increase of 0.9 percent) in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,084,153 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic (50.4 percent men).

There have been 20,496 deaths of patients from COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, 95 percent of whom had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 192 were believed to be linked to travel abroad while 1,837 cases were traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 629 intubated COVID-19 patients (58.7 percent men), with a median age of 63-years-old. Of these, 79.7 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 84.74 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, and only 15.26 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,721 patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 289 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 4.3 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions was 317 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 38-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.

Κορωνοϊός – Η Ευρώπη και το δίλημμα των νέων περιορισμών – Πόσα ακόμα μέτρα αντέχουν κοινωνίες και οικονομίες
