New measures – Fines for not using a mask – Every detail

The fines for not using a mask outdoors starts again from today, Christmas Eve.

Based on the new measures announced by the Health Minister, Thanos Plevris, from today, at dawn, the use of the mask becomes mandatory in all indoor and outdoor areas.

Regarding the catering service, the Health Minister stressed that it is recommended to use the mask when not seated – that is, until the customers sit at their table.

In addition, from today, especially for the supermarkets or the public transport, it is mandatory to use a double mask or a mask of high protection N95 (KN95)

In a clarifying question, Mr. Plevris underlined that the use of mask is also mandatory in churches as well as that we are also obliged to use a mask in theaters, cinemas and entertainment venues.

Masks: The fines for violating the obligatory use of masks

Outdoors, the fine provided for natural persons, who do not wear a mask, amounts to 150 euros, as it was set in 2020.

As for the hospitals, according to the new Joint Ministerial Decision, when violating the use of mask or exceeding the limit of companions/visitors per patient, a fine of three hundred (300) euros is imposed.

It is reminded that, when violating the use of mask inside a hospital, a doctor’s office and a diagnostic center, the fine amounts to 1,000 euros for the company/legal entity.