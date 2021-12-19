New support measures for businesses and households – Interventions for the price increases in electricity and gas

A series of measures to support businesses and households in the midst of the pandemic, but interventions to tackle the rally in energy prices, were announced in Parliament, on Saturday, during the parliamentary budget debate.

The announcements were made by both the Greek Prime Minister, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the Greek Minister of Finance, Mr. Christos Staikouras, who referred in particular to the issue of the repayable advances that concerns thousands of companies.

It is recalled that the announcements for the relief from the high prices of gas and electricity, had been announced by the Greek Prime Minister two days ago.

Speaking to the Parliament, the Greek Prime Minister announced three new additional measures to limit the effects of the energy crisis on households and farmers:

1. There will be an additional increase in state aid concerning the electricity bills for the month of December, the Social Residential Tariff beneficiaries and the vulnerable households.

2. There will be a 40% discount on the gas bills for the month of December

3. Most of the adjustment clause in agricultural tariffs will be covered from August to December

According to the Greek Prime Minister: “It is difficult to explain to a consumer that this increase would be greater, if there was no state aid. There are increases that would be impossible for households to manage, if there was no state subsidy”, noted Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, addressing the consumers.

When referring to the the energy crisis and the price increases, he reiterated that “We will support consumers, our vulnerable fellow citizens. And we will ensure that the burden will be the minimum possible.”