Entry of inbound travelers to Greece – The new measures

New regulations provide that in order for an inbound traveler to enter Greece they should have undergone a 72-hour PCR (molecular) or a 24-hour rapid test
Entry of inbound travelers to Greece – The new measures | tovima.gr

New emergency rules for all inbound travelers that want to enter Greece were published by the Greek Government Gazette and came into force as of 6am on Sunday, December 19 and will be valid until Monday, January 10, 2022.

The new regulations now stipulate that a 72-hour PCR (molecular) covid test or a 24-hour rapid test is required to enter the country.

Αιχμάλωτο της Ομικρον το Μαξίμου – Ανησυχία για τα όρια αντοχής του ΕΣΥ

The relevant air, shipping, railway companies as well as the road transport companies should control the traveler before boarding, confirming that they possess the documents needed.

According to the relevant Joint Ministerial Decision, travelers to Greece that test positive for Covid-19

– should quarantine for ten days, at home or at a suitable place of temporary residence designated by the competent authorities,

– while those who have completed their vaccination fourteen days ago and are tested positive, should quarantine for seven days.

Due to the new Omicron strain, the sea connections with Turkey are temporarily limited, while the fullness of the ships that operate the routes Greece-Italy and Greece-Albania is reduced.

Ξεπαγώνουν οι μισθοί στο Δημόσιο ύστερα από 7 χρόνια
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Τα 14 ιστορικά μυστήρια που ακόμη αναζητούν λύση
  • Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης – «Ούτε σωσίβιο, ούτε προσάρτημα κανενός»
  • Η νέα πραγματικότητα είναι ήδη εδώ – Συνηθίστε τη
  • Ποιο είναι το όφελος για τους καταναλωτές από την έρευνα 122 καρτέλ
  • Σύγκρουση Μητσοτάκη – Τσίπρα – Δίχως αποδέκτη οι προτροπές του προέδρου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για πρόωρες εκλογές
  • Καιρός – Ισχυρός παγετός στα βόρεια – Πλησίασε τους -9 βαθμούς Κελσίου η θερμοκρασία στη Δυτική Μακεδονία
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk