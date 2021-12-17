New measures for the entry of travelers into Greece

The Government Gazette has been published, which describes the conditions for entry into Greece, as they will be valid from next Sunday, December 19, after the appearance of the ‘Omicron’ variant. The new measures will be valid until January 10.

The new measures now stipulate that a 72-hour PCR (molecular) or a 24-hour rapid test is required to enter the country.

Travelers to Greece who are diagnosed positive for coronavirus:

– are subject to temporary quarantine at home or at a suitable place of temporary residence designated by the competent authorities, for ten days,

– those who have completed the vaccination fourteen days ago and are diagnosed positive, are placed in a temporary quarantine of seven days.

Due to the new variant, the sea connections with Turkey are temporarily limited, while the capacity of the ships that operate the routes Greece-Italy and Greece-Albania is also limited.