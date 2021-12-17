EODY: 85 COVID-19 deaths, 4,766 new infections in last 24 hours, 684 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation announced today that there have been 85 deaths from COVID-19 and 4,766 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

There have been 19,736 deaths from COVID-19 in Greece and 1,026,902 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic

Of the infections confirmed over the last week, 178 are believed to be related to travel abroad, while 3,087 were traced to a previous case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are 684 intubated COVID patients (59.8 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old. Of these, 81 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 82.6 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 17.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,656 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

There were 319 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours (a daily decline of 19.85 percent), while for the last seven days the daily average number of admissions was 355 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 38-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.