Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 3,841 new infections on Mon.; 96 deaths, 709 intubated patients

The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded on Friday in Greece reached 3,841 over the past 24 hours. Nineteen cases were detected at border points.

The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 1,006,706.

Additionally, 96 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 19,345. In terms of the victims, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 709 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 64 years, while 79.4 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 571 (80.54 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 138 (19.46 percent) are fully vaccinated.