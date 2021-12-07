Mitsotakis at trilateral Israel-Greece-Cyprus summit: Greece-Israel relations better than ever

“Our relations with Israel are better than ever,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in joint statements in Jerusalem today with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and Cyprus’ President Nikos Anastasiades.

The three leaders are holding an Israel-Greece-Cyprus trilateral summit.

Mitsotakis underlined the strategic alliance between the three countries and, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, said that efforts must be taken to step up the vaccine rollout with booster shots.

He said that climate change was on the agenda of the talks, noting that the issue is of particular importance for Greece, and he thanked the Cypriot and Israeli leaders for their assistance during Greece’s disastrous August firefires.

Mitsotakis said that energy issues were high on the agenda and he noted the importance of the EastMed pipeline.

Turkish provocations

The Greek PM stressed the provocative actions of Turkey in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone. He also underlined that the only viable solution of the Cyprus Problem is one that will respect all UN Security Council resolutions on Cyprus, that will abolish the anachronistic system of guarantees (with Greece, Turkey, and the UK as guarantor powers), and will withdraw Turkish occupation troops from the island.

Mitsotakis also said that Greece expects to see more Israeli investment in Greece in the future as the economy grows.

Israel-Greece-Cyprus ‘unshakable friendship’

The Israeli PM underlined the deepening of the Israel-Greece-Cyprus strategic cooperation.

“We’re strengthening our relationships with our friends, on all levels. And, indeed, together we’re stronger, and our meeting today is a testimony of that. We’re advancing our East-Med energy connection and taking the cooperation to new heights. We’re collaborating on our fight against COVID. We’re all facing COVID and Omicron, and climate change. And we’re expanding our ties in the fields of security, economy, technology, tourism and emergency services,” Bennett said.

Alliance ‘good for our people, countries, the region’

“That’s what we’re seeking: peace and stability. Our countries are cooperating in air. With our energy projects, our countries are cooperating at sea. Today, I think we can also say that we’re cooperating on the ground,” he added.

“This trilateral alliance between Israel, Cyprus and Greece is good for our people, good for our countries and good for the region. It has power to do good. Nicos, Kyriakos, you are not just allies, fili, you are true friends, symahi. I thank you for your unshakable friendship,» Bennett concluded.