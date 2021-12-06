EODY: 116 COVID-19 deaths, 4,943 new infections in last 24 hours, 714 intubated patients

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) has confirmed 116 COVID-19 deaths and 4,943 infections (seven detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic is 971,148 (with a daily rise of 0.5 percent). Slightly over 50 percent are men.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,716 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece.

Of the 116 deaths in the last 24 hours, 95.4 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 90 are considered to be linked to travel abroad and 2,698 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 714 patients intubated in hospital ICUs (60.8 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old.

Of these, 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or over.

Of intubated patients, 80 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 20 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,566 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 380 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to possible (a daily decline of 11.21 percent).

The average number of daily hospital admissions for the last seven days is 434 patients.

The mean age of people with newly confirmed infections is 38-years-old, while the mean age of those who have died is 78-years-old.