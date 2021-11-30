Earthquake – 5.1 Richter rattles Ikaria

Two vibrations of 5.1 and 4.1 Richter shook Ikaria with a difference of 9 minutes
Earthquake – 5.1 Richter rattles Ikaria | tovima.gr

A strong earthquake off Ikaria was registered shortly after 6 in the morning .

Specifically, there was a seismic tremor of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale with the first data indicating a epicenter 20km northwest of Ikaria.

Οι δίκες της… COVID – Η Δικαιοσύνη σε θέση μάχης για την προστασία της δημόσιας υγείας

The focal depth of the earthquake was 17.5 km.

Nine minutes later there was another strong earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale also at the same point, 23 kilometers northwest of the island. The focal depth of the second vibration was 24.3 km.


Samos and Chios feel the shock

The earthquake was felt in Samos and Chios.

“It is an earthquake that is in the extension of the big rift that gave the earthquake in Samos last year. It is an earthquake that occurred in an area of ​​low seismicity, since there are no major earthquakes in the area. We will monitor the evolution of the phenomenon in the next period,” said the seismologist Efthymios Lekkas.

As Mr. Lekkas stressed, the earthquake in Ikaria can not affect the Samos fault, as it eased last year, so there is no concern.

Η οικονομία κλονίζει την ηγεμονία Ερντογάν
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Δημοσκοπική πίεση και από τη Χαριλάου Τρικούπη στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
  • Ψυχραιμία και ετοιμότητα το ζητούμενο για την Ομικρον
  • Γιατί η Όμικρον μπορεί να φέρει τους «ταύρους» στις αγορές
  • Nurdles – Τα άγνωστα τοξικά απόβλητα που είναι χειρότερα από τις πετρελαιοκηλίδες
  • Πάτρα – Βυθίστηκε στο νερό η παραλιακή μετά την κακοκαιρία – «Πνίγηκαν» σπίτια και επιχειρήσεις [εικόνες]
  • Στίβος – Πέθανε ο πρώην πρωταθλητής της σφαιροβολίας Σι Τζέι Χάντερ
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk