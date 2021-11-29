Economou: Government monitoring COVID-19 Omicron variant development, no lockdown

In his first briefing since some information has been gathered about the COVID-19 Omicron variant, government spokesman Yannis Economou (photo) again declared that there will be no lockdown whatsoever, but that the government will be closely monitoring international developments as the situation evolves.

“We are continuing to follow a specific strategy. The country will not shut down. The measures we have taken support this strategy. We are not considering measures that will impose restrictions on vaccinated people, or measures that would constitute a small, medium, or major lockdown,” Economou said.

“Already, following the recent [new public health] measures, there has been a 10 percent increase in vaccinations, and a recent joint WHO study indicated that 12,000 deaths have been averted in Greece,” he maintained.

Economou reiterated that the already announced major restrictions on citizens who intend to come to Greece from the country of South Africa remain in effect.

“We are doing everything possible through [public health] measures and the vaccine rollout in order to stem the spread of the virus and reduce the pressure on the National Health System,” he said.

Economou said that this past weekend checks were conducted outside of churches without problems, and he noted that the results did not raise concerns.