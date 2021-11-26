Mitsotakis in Kozani and Ioannina – Meeting for de-lignification

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Kozani and Ioannina today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow, Friday, the Prime Minister will meet in Kozani with representatives of the University of Western Macedonia, will have a meeting with local bodies and will chair a meeting on the course of de-lignification and fair transition.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will then go to Ioannina, where he will have successive meetings with the Mayor of Ioannina, Moses Elisaf, and the governor of Epirus, Alexandros Kachrimanis.

On Saturday, in the context of the pre-conference of New Democracy, Mr. Mitsotakis will have a discussion with young people.