Mitsotakis for Armed Forces Day – Tireless Guardians of National Security

Posting of the Prime Minister on social media for the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple, celebrated by the Greek Armed Forces
“Women and men of the Armed Forces selflessly serve the homeland on all fronts. Tireless guardians of national security, but also protectors of the daily well-being of citizens. Your dedication to our national duty fills us with pride! Thank you!” The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stated in a post on social media about the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos Virgin Mary into the Temple, which are celebrated by the Greek Armed Forces.

