EODY: 91 COVID-19 deaths and 7,800 new infections in 24 hours, 575 intubated patients

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced that there have been 91 deaths of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, more than any day in many months, and the number is swiftly mounting.

Now 17,168 patients have died in Greece since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also has confirmed 7,805 new infections in the last 24 hours, and there are 575 intubated patients.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is 868,868 (daily rise of 0.9 percent), 50.7 percent of them men.

Of the infections confirmed over the last week, 113 are believed to be linked to a trip abroad and 3,204 have been traced to previously confirmed infections.

The median age of the 575 intubated patients is 65-years-old, and 84.3 percent of them had an underlying medical condition and/or were over age 70.

Notably, 82.6 percent of intubated patients were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 17 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,434 patients were released from ICUs.

The number of new daily hospital admissions rose by 15 percent to 488 in the last 24 hours. The average number of daily admissions for the last seven days is 432 patients.

The median age of newly confirmed infections is 38, while the median age of those who have died is 78-years-old.

Testing of samples

From 1 January, 2020, until today, from labs that perform SARS-CoV-2 tests and systematically report results, 7.3mn samples have been tested by health facilities, and EODY teams that conduct Rapid Ag tests have processed 25mn samples. The daily average for the last week was 377,000 random sampling tests.

Self-tests

Until 18 November, 2021, 53.6mn COVID-19 test results were recorded, and 3.1mn people returned for a repeat test.