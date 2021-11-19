Covid-19 – The platform for the booster shot opens today

The platform at emvolio.gov.gr opens tonight, for those wishing to book an appointment for the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (people over 18 years old who had their second shot more than 5,5 months ago).

The third shot will be given 6 months after the second shot of the vaccines Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna. The vaccines available for the booster shot are either Pfizer mRNA vaccine or half a dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Those vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson should book a slot to receive their booster shot two months after their vaccination. They will have the possibility to be inoculated with the Pfizer, Moderna (half-dose) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

In the special group of immunosuppressed people, the booster shot will be given one month after the completion of their vaccination.

The third dose started in our country in September and aims to strengthenthe protection against the virus and the immunity, which decreases after 6 months of the second shot. It increases the antibody response, especially important for the elder ones, and reduces the rate of covid-19 infection. That is why the vaccination certificate for those who have completed their vaccinationa and are over 60 ceases to be valid seven months after its issuance. There will be a margin of one month for their vaccination with the 3rd shot after the end of the semester.

More than 7 million the vaccinated ones

On Thursday, November 18, the Greek Deputy Minister of Digital Government, Mr. George Georgantas, clarified that, if necessary, other vaccination centers will be opened.

Citizens will be able to book their appointment in time, in order to receive their booster shot 6 months after the administration of the second dose.

According to the Deputy Minister, 105,000 booster shot appointments were booked last Monday and 55,000 appointments the day before yesterday, Wednesday. Approximately 25,000 first-dose vaccinations are given on a daily basis, with the vaccinated ones being more than 7 million.

Possible side effects of the third shot of the vaccine

The president of the National Vaccine Committee in Greece, Maria Theodoridou, referred to the possible side effects from the administration of the third, booster, dose of the covid-19 vaccine. She stressed that the vaccines are safe and effective against the Delta variant.

Moreover, concerning the fear of the citizens to take the booster shot because of the possible side effects, she pointed that the most common ones are really simple.