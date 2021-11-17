Greek tourism minister Kikilias – Visitors from Turkey very welcome; goal now to connect more destinations with ferry routes

Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias addressed the ninth Greek-Tourism Forum and the corresponding fourth joint tourism committee on Wednesday in Izmir, expressing to delegates his satisfaction over the efforts of the bodies over the past 10 years.

“Our goal is to increase the number of cities and islands (between the two countries) connected by ferry boat … if I have to prioritize the targets on the basis of the pandemic and with respect to public health protocols – where both countries have taken significant steps in this direction by strengthening their national healthcare systems – its to reduce bureaucracy and facilitate trips from Turkey to Greece and from Greece to Turkey.”

Kikilias, who up until recently was the health minister in the Mitsotakis government, said visitors from Turkey are very welcome, referring to “high quality” tourists who visit the islands and the cities.