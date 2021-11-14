Heating allowance – The platform opens tomorrow – All the details

On Monday, November 15, the platform myΘέρμανση will open so that the citizens to be able to apply for the heating allowance, while a part of it will be given, until December 10, as an advance, to those who received a heating allowance last year.

It should be noted that the amount of the heating allowance amounts to 168 million euros this year and the beneficiaries are:

– Unmarried taxpayers or married widows or widowers who, in the previous year, had an annual total income of up to 14,000 euros and owned, on January 1 of this year, buildings and plots, within the city plan, with a total objective value of up to 180,000 euros.

– Married and cohabiting taxpayers who, last year, had an annual total family income of up to 20,000 euros and, on January 1 of this year, owned buildings and plots, within the city plan, with an objective value of up to 300,000 euros. The limits are increased for each dependent child by 3,000 euros. Thus, the income limit is increased to:

– 23,000 euros for a family with one child

– 26,000 euros for a family with two children

– 29,000 euros for a family with three children.

The allowance is granted to those who meet the income and property criteria and consume heating oil or natural gas or LPG. Heating allowance is also entitled to those who use firewood or biomass (pellets) provided that their main residence is located in a settlement with a population equal to or less than 3,500 inhabitants.