Mitsotakis says Athens prepared for cooperation with government to be elected in December Libya elections

Greek government sources welcomed the conclusions of the Libya conference in Paris, noting that Greece and its partners, and specifically Egypt, contributed constructively.

The conference was organised with the United Nations, Germany and Italy ahead of elections in Libya, scheduled for 24 December.

Athens satisfied with conclusions:

The conclusion of the summit include the following key points:

1. There is a clear reference to the commitment of the Libyans to conduct free, inclusive, and trustworthy presidential and legislative elections on 24 December.

2. On the issue of the withdrawal of foreign forces, mercenaries, and troops, there is for the first time a reference to a timeframe and the immediate development of timetables, on which Greece and other participants insisted.

3. There is a clear reference to Operation Irini, which began in March, 2020, and the role it has played in enforcing the UN arms embargo on Libya.

Greece ready to cooperate with Libya bilaterally, as EU member

In his remarks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted Greece’s role as a force for peace, security, stability, in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean, and its readiness to contribute to the success of the electoral process in Libya.

Greece to cooperate with new Libyan government

The PM noted that Greece is willing to cooperate with the new government of Libya, both bilaterally and in its capacity as an EU member-state, after the December elections.

He also stressed that Athens is prepared to resume talks on an agreement on the delimitation on the two countries’ maritime zones (EEZs) with a truly representative government of Libya, which will be formed based on the will of the Libyan people and which respects international law.

Two years ago, Turkey concluded an EEZ delimitation agreement with Libya (in November, 2019) that greatly encroaches on Greece’s EEZ.

Withdrawal of foreign troops, mercenaries

Mitsotakis underlined that Greece, as a neighbour of Libya, wants to see the Libyan people living in an environment of security and prosperity, under the guidance of a strong, fully accountable Libyan government, free of foreign influences and ties with the past.

He said that the necessary condition for achieving peace and ensuring the stability of Libya is the withdrawal of all foreign troops, foreign fighters, and foreign mercenaries as rapidly as possible.