Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: Latest single-day record exceeded on Mon., 7,335; 65 deaths, 477 intubated patients

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 792,239.
The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded on Friday in Greece posted another ominous single-day record, with 7,335 cases reported over the past 24 hours. The past week has witnessed successive and ominous single-day records in terms of new daily infections detected through various tests.

Seventeen cases were detected at border points.

The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 792,239.

Additionally, 65 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 16,361. In terms of the victims, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 477 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age fell to 65 years, while 81.3 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 407 (84.28 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 75 (15.72 percent) are fully vaccinated.

