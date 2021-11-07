FT was enchanted by Zagorochoria

The fact that Greece is much more than the sun and its amazing seas is proved by the Financial Times with a wonderful trip to Zagorochoria.

Emphasizing that in Greece tourism is on 365 days a year, the British media highlights in a unique way the mainland destination, which not only enchants you with its natural environment but also “captivates” you in a unique experience with its multitude of activities.



The article makes extensive reference to the Vikos gorge and the springs of Voidomatis, where, as journalist Kathryn Ferguson found, the water is always icy, even in summer.



Writing simply what she observes, the British journalist felt perfectly in tune with the wild beauty of the mountains but also the warm hospitality of the people.

“The sound of sheep bells echoes on the slopes of the hills in Aristi. “The wild cyclamen, which seem to bloom miraculously in the bare rock, were used by the famous Vikiatrists in the 18th century”, he notes in the article.



Of course, the article does not lack the sleek and thorough tour of Monodendri, the beautiful dragon lake of Tymfi, the staircase of Vradeto “with more than a thousand cobbled stairs that go up the mountain slope to the village, in the Monastery of Panagia Spili and on the bridge of Klidonia, while reading about the local gastronomy one feels the tradition smelling fresh from so far away.