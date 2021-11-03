The most expensive car in the world is Greek

Frankfurter Rundschau article on Chaos, the first “supercar” in the world, an innovation from Greece: “A name to remember: Spyros Panopoulos.”

The name of the Greek manufacturer in the past was known only to those who are in the know, but from now on it should be pronounced with the same ease as Bugatti.

This is because it is no longer the subsidiary of Volkswangen (…) that builds the most expensive car in the world, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire at a cost of 11 million euros, but SP Automotive with a model called Chaos (…) and one can acquire with 12 million euros “.