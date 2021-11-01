Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 5,449 new cases on Mon.; 52 deaths, 430 intubated patients

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 747,595
Public health authorities in Greece on Monday confirmed 5,449 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours – a new record – with 18 cases detected at border points.

Additionally, 52 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 15,990. In terms of the victims, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 430 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 66 years, while 80.4 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 337 (84.65 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 66 (15.35 percent) are fully vaccinated.

