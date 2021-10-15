New extension of notam for passengers from abroad to Oct 22

In particular, the notam for flights from abroad that will be valid until 22/10/21 provides the following:

Prohibitions of third-country nationals: The directive prohibits the entry into Greece of third-country nationals outside the EU and Schengen areas, including their spouses or persons with whom they have entered into a cohabitation agreement, and their minor children. It excludes passengers traveling for essential reasons and permanent residents of the following 36 countries:

Australia, North Macedonia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Japan, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldova, Brunei, San Marino, Andorra, Vatican, Monaco, Turkey, Kosovo and Chinese Taipei.

What applies regarding the PLF: All travelers to Greece, regardless of nationality, must fill in the electronic Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at the electronic address https://travel.gov.gr any time before the departure of the flight to Greece.

Entering Greece with a vaccine certificate or negative PCR / RAPID TEST or disease certificate or digital certificate: For travellers to Greece, the condition for entering the country is one of the following:

1) To have completed vaccination against COVID-19 at least fourteen (14) days prior to arrival and to present a vaccination certificate, in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian, which has been issued by a public authority.

2) To have been diagnosed negative in a laboratory test for coronavirus COVID-19 by the PCR method within the last seventy two (72) hours or within forty eight (48) hours before arrival in Greece in case of a rapid test.

3) Alternatively, travelers to Greece can have a certificate of illness, which is valid from 30 until 180 days after the first positive test for Covid-19.

4) Flight passengers from abroad may also present, in digital or printed form, a European digital COVID-19 certificate or one issued by third countries that includes information on type of vaccination received, the outcome, date and type of test taken or certifies previous illness with Covid-19.

Children over 12: The same conditions for entry into Greece (vaccine or negative test or certificate of illness or digital certificate) also apply for minors from ages 12 and above.

The use of face mask is obligatory inside the airport and during the flight.