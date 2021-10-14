Coronavirus – The serious complications befalling the unvaccinated

The professor of Infectious Diseases Charalambos Gogos and the director of the ICU at the “Papanikolaou” hospital, Nikos Kapravelos, expressed their concern for the future of unvaccinated patients.

Charalambos Gogos stressed that it has now become clear that those at risk of coronavirus are those who have not been vaccinated, noting that the chance of losing the life of an unvaccinated patient in the ICU is 20 times, maybe 25 times higher than a vaccinated person.

In fact, as he said, coronavirus mainly kills elderly people over 75 to 80 years old, with underlying diseases, immunosuppressed and cancer patients who are not vaccinated.

“The battle will be fought outside the hospital. Pandemic management is done outside”, Nikos Kapravelos hastened to note and stressed that the main weapon against covid-19 is the vaccine. He warned that the winter will be very difficult and referred to the fact that in Northern Greece ICU beds are up to 100% full.

Serious complications

As he said, in this fourth wave of the disease there are very serious complications: “This is the first time we have seen so many complications, the condition of lungs is dramatic”. He explained that this may be due to the fact that patients arrive at the hospital late, as they do not believe in the coronavirus: “As a result, our treatment is more dangerous.”

Charalambos Gogos stressed that the clinical picture of the cases is very serious and spoke about the importance of early and accurate diagnosis: “One must immediately visit a doctor to be treated better, so as not to reach intubation.”