Athens International Airport – The aircraft that declared brake damage landed safely

There were 248 people on board
Athens International Airport – The aircraft that declared brake damage landed safely | tovima.gr

The plane that was flying from Atlanta to Athens landed safely at Athens International Airport and had a problem with the brakes and hydraulics.

There were 248 people on board.

Θεοδόσης Π. Τάσιος – «Κραυγαλέως παράλογο το αίτημα κομματικής πολιτικής στην Παιδεία»

As soon as the aircraft informed the control tower, it immediately signaled an alarm at the airport where the security protocols were enabled.

In the end, neither the fire brigade nor the ambulances waiting at the airport runway had to intervene.

The landing took place in the western runway, while the damage reported was overheating of the brakes.

When the aircraft  informed the control tower for the damage, it was approximately above the island of Tzia.

However, in these cases there are always back-up mechanisms that are enabled in order for the aircraft to land safely.

Αισιοδοξία για θεραπεία δανείων μέσω των ρυθμίσεων
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Οι λόγοι που οδήγησαν στην αύξηση – μαμούθ της ΔΕΗ – Όλο το παρασκήνιο
  • Ποια είναι και τι ψηφίζει η μεσαία τάξη που στην ποδιά της σφάζονται… Τσίπρας και Μητσοτάκης
  • Πόσα δαπανούν οι Ευρωπαίοι για ξεχωριστούς φορτιστές
  • Οδηγός για διορθώσεις στο Ε9 - Τι να προσέξετε
  • Η Γερμανία μετά – Από τη σταθερότητα στην αστάθεια
  • Αφγανιστάν: Οι Ταλιμπάν ζητούν από τις αεροπορικές εταιρείες να επαναλάβουν τις διεθνείς πτήσεις
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk