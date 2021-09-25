Greek Health Minister – More than 600,000 people over the age of 60 have not been vaccinated yet

“90% of people in the intensive care units (ICUs) are unvaccinated. It is a pity that lives are lost because people do not get their jab,” said the Greek Health Minister
The third Covid-19 dose and the flu vaccined will be normally offered under the conditions set by the National Vaccination Committee, said the Greek Health Minister, Thanos Plevris, who spoke about all the current issues concerning the pandemic and the vaccinations at the Skai channel.

The Health Minister reiterated that, since the beginning of the month, private doctors and pediatricians have been involved in the plan of the “Freedom” operation.

Regarding the chaos created concerning the rapid tests at the dentist, the Minister clarified that it is the federation of dentists that will decide when an individual should have been submitted to a rapid test before their visit to the dentist.

As for the issue of the mandatory vaccination, the Health Minister pointed out that the extension of the vaccinations has not been decided yet by the committee.

Optimism from the data emerging from schools

The Health Minister stated, also, that “The data in our schools make us more optimistic because, at the age of 6-18, we have fewer cases than we had before the schools were opened”, adding that with continuous tracking of the Covid cases in schools, the smooth operation of the new school year will be ensured.

The epidemiological situation in Northern Greece

Regarding Northern Greece, where several prefectures are classified in red zones, Mr. Plevris reiterated that there will be no total lockdown.

There is a 9% increase in the intensive care units (ICUs) and around 25% in single beds.

“We have drawn attention to the compliance with the measures, while vaccination rates in some areas are lower than in the rest of Greece,” he said.

In fact, the professor of Pulmonology at the University of Crete, Mr. Nikos Tzanakis, rang the alarm on the percentages of the transmissibility index and the epidemiological burden in the areas classified in red zones, drawing the attention to areas such as Kastoria, Pieria and Xanthi.

Moreover, the Health Minister pointed out that “The vaccination rates are more than 80% but there are 600,000 people over the age of 60 who have not been vaccinated yet”.

