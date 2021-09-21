Kikilias – Emphasis on alternative forms of tourism – The priorities

The Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias, spoke about the effort to extend the tourist season in the country. In fact, in his statements to state broadcaster ERT, he noted that medical tourism should be one of the priorities.

“The expectation is, after the successful tourist September, to rise to high levels in the fall, maybe even to the beginning of November. The revised indicators for the Greek economy and development have a lot to do with the increase of tourist flows in our country in recent months”, said the minister.

For Northern Evia

Asked about the meeting he had with Stavros Benos regarding the restoration of northern Evia after the catastrophic fires of August, in the plan for which the attraction of tourists is included, he stressed that Tourism is “the spearhead” for prosperity for the area and its inhabitants. “Together with the horizontal actions from the beginning of 2022, we decided to further support the tourism product in Evia. It is very important to base on secondary destinations. The tourist assets of Evia are many”, he added.

The alternative forms of tourism

The Minister pointed out that one of the goals is to attract quality visitors and at the same time to extend the tourist season. He noted that agritourism, wine tourism, gastrotourism should be strengthened. “To give priority to mainland Greece,” he said.

The tourism product must be developed along four main pillars, as he stressed: “We must return the dividend of prosperity that tourism gives to the country, to our citizens. We want to safeguard our very popular tourist destinations from the scourge of ​​hypertourism,” he added.

He explained how the saturation of specific destinations will be addressed, saying that the solutions related to infrastructure, water supply, road networks are rushing towards implementation – completion. “You will see many collaborations with local government of both levels and the competent ministries,” he stressed.

As Vassilis Kikilias said, tourism is a professional way out for the new generation. “We need knowledge and education in order to make investments sustainable in our country. “The central goal of the government is to create quality, well-paid jobs and well-trained staff,” he noted.