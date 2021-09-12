Mitsotakis – Thessaloniki International Fair – Who will need a 3rd vaccine dose

Mr. Mitsotakis noted that the scientific data tend to show that an important part of the population will need a 3rd jab
The 3rd dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be mandatory for the occupational categories where the vaccine is mandatory, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted during his interview at the 85th Thessaloniki International Fair in Thessaloniki.

At the same time, he said that the scientific data tend to show that an important part of the population will need a 3rd jab and that it is necessary for those that are immunosuppressed.

Mr. Mitsotakis said that the Vaccination Committee will decide and that it is important that those who got the vaccine early get the 3rd dose.

“We have requests from the health workers to whom it will be mandatory. I believe we need to extend it to others,” he added.

