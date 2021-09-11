Development Minister – Reasonable inflation current at 1.4%

Inflation in Greece August to August stands at 1.4%. It is not big. We are fourth in Europe. It is a reasonable inflation current. This was stressed by the Minister of Development, Adonis Georgiadis, speaking at the stand of the Financial Post at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

He noted that the concern is real given the international price hikes, but stressed that “the daily fuss is not realistic. It could be in three months. ”

Adonis Georgiadis said that last week was the best in terms of financial news in recent years. As he characteristically said, “it started with the amazing results of ELSTAT, continued with the excellent news of gas supplier DEPA infrastructure through HRADF with Italgas, 733 million for DEPA infrastructure is an extremely high price and most importantly a very serious company that will ensure quickly the distribution of natural gas to Greek households “.