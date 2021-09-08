New civil defense minister granted honorary Greek citizenship

A provision published in the government gazette, and signed by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, notes that Stylianides "…has served Hellenism from significant and crucial positions, and maintains inseparable ties with Greece"
Honorary citizenship was granted this week to Cypriot national Christos Stylianides, a former EU Commissioner, who was tapped as Greece’s new civil defense and climate crisis minister over the weekend.

A provision published in the government gazette, and signed by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, notes that Stylianides “…has served Hellenism from significant and crucial positions, and maintains inseparable ties with Greece”.

He also retains his Republic of Cyprus citizenship.

Stylianides, one of the architects of the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, was appointed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the upgraded portfolio, weeks after a series of devastating wildfires in the country.

