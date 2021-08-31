Double entry in the markets with reissue of a 5-year and a 30-year bond

Greece is re-issuing its 5-year and 30-year bonds

The Greek State instructed Alpha Bank, Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley as lead managers, to reissue the existing bond maturing in 2026 with a 0% coupon but also to reissue the 30-year bond, maturing on January 24, 2052 with a coupon at 1.875%.

The consortium transaction will take place in the near future depending on market conditions.

