ATHEX at over 920 points

The General Index of the Stock Exchange has been moving upwards since the beginning of the session, exceeding the levels of 920 points.

At 11.00 the General Price Index stood at 921.27 points, marking an increase of 0.75%.

The value of the transactions amounts to 4.05 million euros.

56 stocks are up, 13 are down and 12 are flat.

The index of high capitalization increased by 0.77%, while the index of medium by 0.65%.

Of the high-capitalization stocks, the largest increase is recorded by the shares of Aegean Airlines (+ 1.85%), Ellactor (+ 1.80%), Ethniki (+ 1.76%), Piraeus (+1.49 %) and ELPE (+ 1.36%).

On the contrary, the shares of Sarantis (-0.11%) and OTE (-0.10%) recorded a marginal decline.

Of the sub-indices, the largest increase is recorded by the indices of Trade (+ 1.82%) and Food (+ 1.13%), while a marginal decrease is recorded by the indices of Telecommunications (-0.05%) and Technology ( -0.04%).

The biggest increase is recorded by the shares: Intracat + 4.29% and Ilida + 3.92%, while the largest decrease is recorded by the shares: Mathios Pyrimacha -10.94% and ELVE -2.82%.