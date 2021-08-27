Afghan resistance figure Crystal Bayat speaks with Athens-based Mega channel

Athens-based Mega channel on Friday aired a second exclusive interview dealing with now Taliban-dominated Afghanistan, with now burgeoning resistance div Crystal Bayat interviewed on the prime-time newscast only hours after deadly blasts erupted at the Kabul airport.

Speaking with reporter Yiannis Moutsos in Athens, Bayat tearfully recounted the dire situation that now exists in the strife-ravaged country and its capital, especially by millions of Afghan women.

She said a warning was issued two hours before the suicide attack at the Kabul airport, urgently warning people to leave the area. Bayat said intelligence circles warned that an ISIS presence was at the airport.

Pressed on the matter, she said her group heard Taliban claims of an ISIS presence and advised an immediate departure.

She also recounted how in the first days of renewed Taliban rule over Kabul she ventured out to raise an Afghanistan national flag with surprised gunmen looking on, something that was recorded and broadcast around the world.