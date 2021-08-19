ELSTAT – Accommodation and food service turnover take off in Q2

The turnover of accommodation for the second quarter of 2021 showed an impressive increase of 452%, according to ELSTAT data.

In addition, the turnover for accommodation reached 596.4 million euros, while for the food service sector it amounted to 1.04 billion euros, showing an increase of 62.3%.

In particular, in all companies in the accommodation sector, the turnover in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 596,430,723 euros, recording an increase of 452.3% compared to the second quarter of 2020, where it had amounted to 107,999,937 euros.

The largest increase in turnover in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was observed in the Rhodes Regional Unit (1,744.7%) and the smallest increase (49.9%) was recorded in the Aetoloakarnania Regional Unit, while the largest decrease (54 , 4%) was recorded in the Regional Unit of Grevena.

In all companies in the food service sector, the turnover in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 1,042,303,819 euros, recording an increase of 62.3% compared to the second quarter of 2020, where it had amounted to 642,120,925 euros.

The largest increase in turnover in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was observed in the Peripheral Unit of Thira (639.3%) and the smallest increase (34.8%) was recorded in the Peripheral Unit of Kilkis, while a decrease (11.0 %) was recorded in the Regional Unit of Grevena.

For companies in the accommodation industry with the obligation to maintain ledgers, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2021 amounted to 361,086,160 euros, an increase of 774.3% compared to June 2020, where it had amounted to 41,301,600 euros.

For the companies of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of 2020 greater than 1.0%, the largest increase in the turnover in June 2021 compared to June 2020 was observed in the Regional Unit of Rhodes (3,612.3%) and the smallest increase (583.3%) was recorded in the Attica Region.

For companies in the food service industry with the obligation to maintain ledgers, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2021 amounted to 130,624,837 euros, recording an increase of 29.1% compared to June 2020, where had amounted to 101,214,706 euros.

For the companies of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of 2020 greater than 1.0%, the largest increase in the turnover in June 2021 compared to June 2020 was observed in the Regional Unit of Thira (420.7%) and the smallest increase (5.8%) was recorded in the Regional Unit of Magnesia.