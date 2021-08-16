Vilia- Forest fire – Settlements evacuated

A fire, apart from Keratea, has also broken out in Vilia, Attica. According to the Fire Brigade, ground and air forces are operating. More specifically, 24 firefighters are operating with two vehicles, while two helicopters and two planes are dropping water. The settlements of Agios Georgios and Paleochori are evacuated due to the fire in […]
